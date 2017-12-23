The Entire City Of Los Angeles Thought Aliens Were Coming

8 reads Leave a comment
On Friday evening, residents of Los Angeles and surrounding areas looked into the sky to find something strange and unidentifiable. People couldn’t determine if it was a chemtrail or a UFO and it was freaking everyone out.
It’s been confirmed that the mystery in the sky was SpaceX launching a Falcon 9 rocket which boosted a batch of 10 Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit. That explanation sounds good but people aren’t buying it.
Hit the flip to see what some celebs in Hollywood are saying about this possible close encounter of the third kind.
