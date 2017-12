Via | HipHopDX

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards don’t air until January 28, but Bronx rapper/Grammy nominee Cardi B already considers herself a winner.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, Cardi was asked if she’s nervous at all about the Grammys. She explained that she is nervous, but is already proud of all she’s accomplished.

Cardi landed nominations for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, both for her breakout hit, “Bodak Yellow.”

