It had been reported in recent days that Chris Bosh’s mom, Frieda Bosh, home had been raided for drug activity and that Chris was evicting her. Now it appears Frieda Bosh’s legal woes are growing.

According to TMZ

More trouble for Chris Bosh’s mother … Frieda Bosh has been arrested for allegedly using a disabled man in “drug distribution activities.”

Now, officials say Frieda and another man living at the home, Johnathan Brown, were “exploiting a disabled person” … by forcing the man to use his disibility check to pay their rent.