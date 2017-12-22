Doug Jones Will Reportedly Appoint An All-White Senior Staff

Doug Jones Will Reportedly Appoint An All-White Senior Staff

Here we go.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 24 hours ago
 Doug Jones made history in Alabama last week, but things are already looking shaky for the folks who supported him. As we reported, on a Sunday interview with CNN, the Senator-elect from Alabama said that people should “move on” from Donald Trump‘s sexual assault allegations. The comment was bizarre, considering part of the reason he won in Alabama was due to people not wanting a pedophile in the U.S. Senate. Imagine if voters “moved on” from Roy Moore’s sexual misconduct accusations and decided to focus on “real issues.” See below:

Now, it appears to have gotten even worse. Writer and activist Shaun King is reporting Jones will appoint an all-White senior staff in Alabama because he feels “burdened.” See the tweet below:

Let’s hope this isn’t true, especially considering the only reason Doug Jones won was because of the Black vote. If he wants to represent his constituents, he should have a diverse senior cabinet. Twitter clearly wasn’t here for it:

All eyes are on you, Mr. Jones.

