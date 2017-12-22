Late Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner’s wife and kids must stay drug-free to inherit fortune

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Late Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner’s wife and kids must stay drug-free to inherit fortune

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 24 hours ago
11 reads
Leave a comment
Hugh Hefner ,Carrie Leigh

Source: Paul Harris / Getty

Via | E! Online

Hugh Hefner’s Trust Details Revealed: No Drugs or Alcohol Abuse Allowed!

When it came to handing down his fortune, Hugh Hefner had a plan.

The late Playboy mogul, who passed away at 91 years old in late September, organized a trust for his four children and third wife of five years, Crystal Hefner. Three months after his death, unique details about the plan he had in place have come to light thanks to a petition recently filed in Los Angeles by the trust’s current trustee.

Most notably, the businessman outlined a substance abuse clause prohibiting any beneficiaries—his widow and four adult children—from receiving any distributions from the trust if they are using illegal drugs or dependent on alcohol.

READ MORE

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 2 days ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 3 days ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 3 days ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 3 days ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 3 days ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 3 days ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 3 days ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 3 days ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 4 days ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 4 days ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 1 week ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 1 week ago
12.14.17
Photos