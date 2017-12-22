LaVar Ball to start new Big Baller Brand league

LaVar Ball to start new Big Baller Brand league

LaVar Ball told ESPN on Wednesday that he is creating a new basketball league, fully funded by his company, Big Baller Brand.

Ball told the network that the league — the Junior Basketball Association — will be for top-rated high-school players, as an alternative to going to college. He claims the league will have 80 players across 10 teams and pay between $3,000 and $10,000 per month.

“Those kids who are one-and-done, they shouldn’t be there with the NCAA trying to hold them hostage, not allowing them to keep the jersey they wear while selling replicas of them in stores,” Ball told ESPN, explaining that the league was inspired, in part, by NCAA president Mark Emmert’s recent comments about the NBA’s one-and-done rule.

