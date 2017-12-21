‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is Queen

We all know that Real Housewives of Atlanta queen bee NeNe Leakes is “VERY rich,” but now there is documentation to prove it, as the current salaries of the RHOA cast has been revealed.

When it was announced that NeNe Leakes would be returning to full-time status on Bravo’s highest-rated show Real Housewives of Atlanta, many assumed that she would be awarded a hefty payday for her OG status and overall level of non-stop entertainment. Well now, Celebuzz has every RHOA cast member’s salary and let’s just say that there are a few surprises, but NeNe Leakes making more than anyone else is not one of them.

Let’s look at the breakdown on how the RHOA ladies fare with their Season 10 salaries via Celebuzz:

Shereé Whitfield is an original member of the show, but she left during seasons five, six, seven, and eight. She only netted about $1 million this season though it was $200,000 more than she made in her previous years.

Porsha Williams was given a $100,000 raise for her work on season 10 which is currently airing, but she only made $800,000 for the season. She’s the youngest cast member and may not have the bargaining experience of her older counterparts. She’s been on the show since season five.

Kenya Moore was given a $100,000 raise to make $1.5 million for season 10, but she may not be getting any more money from Bravo anytime soon. Kenya has been unable to get her new, mysterious husband Marc Daly on the show, and the producers feel like she’s unwilling to share the reality of her life on camera. She was fined $25,000 for not getting her father on camera to tell him about her surprise Caribbean wedding, and she lost out on the two-episode Spain trip costing her $100,000.

Cynthia Bailey got the largest bump for this season. She went from $1.2 million to 1.6 million on season 10. Her storyline is quite intriguing since she divorced her husband Peter and started dating again. Her struggle trying to manage her relationships with Kenya and NeNe Leakes also makes for great TV.

Kandi Burruss was the wealthiest pre-show ‘Housewife.’ Her years in the entertainment industry as part of girl group Xscape made her a multi-millionaire in her own right. She knows how to negotiate and get what she wants. She got a $200,000 bump for season 10, and she pulls in $2 million.

NeNe Leakes made her triumphant return to ‘RHOA’ for season 10 after a run in TV and on Broadway. She is an original member of the show, but left in season eight after becoming too busy with other things in her life to film. She commanded $2.5 million for season 10 and is the highest-paid star on the show by far.

Well, we guess that’s why NeNe looks like she’s living her best life…and securing the bag at the same time!

