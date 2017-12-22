So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling Cardi B’s Modern Day Jackie-O Vibes For Jimmy Fallon?

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 24 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Cardi B appeared on The Tonight Show and switched up her fashion look yet again. Styled by Kollin Carter, Cardi was sitting pretty for her interview.

She wore a green top with green fur on the shoulders and sleeves and sides created by designer Rubin Singer. She paired the top with black Milly pants and Christian Louboutin shoes. She was spotted outside The Tonight Show wearing Versace frames.

Cardi charmed Jimmy Fallon as they discussed the origin of her name, not expecting Off-Set to propose, and more. Beauties, we want to know, is this look HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below.

You can watch the entire interview, here.

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: Cardi B’s Bodysuit She Wore For Her Steve Madden Campaign Is On Sale

Nicki Minaj &amp; Cardi B’s ‘Motorsport’ Looks Are Breaking The Internet

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Cardi B Nailing This Classy Look At The MOBO Awards?

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

2 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Continue reading Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Cardi B might love Fashion Nova, but the beauty has been upgrading her look with some serious high fashion. From Dolce and Gabbana to Balenciaga, check out our favorite high fashion looks from the Bodak Yellow singer.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 2 days ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 3 days ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 3 days ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 3 days ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 3 days ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 3 days ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 3 days ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 3 days ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 4 days ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 4 days ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 1 week ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 1 week ago
12.14.17
Photos