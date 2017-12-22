Folks Are Clowning The Look Of This Virtual Reality Gear

0 reads Leave a comment
Tech company Magic Leap is making major moves when it comes to how we experience the world.
They recently revealed their augmented reality gear, which picks up real life objects and combines them with a virtual reality world.
The whole set includes goggles, a small controller, and a palm-sized computer that attaches at the waste. Check it out below.
You’d think that folks would be excited about new developments in technology. But of course, the Internet has no shame and people took the time to clown the new gear for its look. Swipe through to peep the commentary.
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours