Folks Are Clowning The Look Of This Virtual Reality Gear

Tech company Magic Leap is making major moves when it comes to how we experience the world.

They recently revealed their augmented reality gear, which picks up real life objects and combines them with a virtual reality world.

The whole set includes goggles, a small controller, and a palm-sized computer that attaches at the waste. Check it out below.

Lessons learned from google glass: None. pic.twitter.com/lCLrv8wfEM — Sophia Dominguez (@sophiaedm) December 20, 2017

So the Magic Leap has a cyborgy headset and you need to wear this big circle thing on your waist, connected by a wire. pic.twitter.com/FXezuueWmu — Benjamin Mayo (@bzamayo) December 20, 2017

You’d think that folks would be excited about new developments in technology. But of course, the Internet has no shame and people took the time to clown the new gear for its look. Swipe through to peep the commentary.

