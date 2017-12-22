Feature Story
Folks Are Clowning The Look Of This Virtual Reality Gear

People just won't recognize progress.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 24 hours ago
0 reads
Leisure

Source: mediaphotos / Getty

Tech company Magic Leap is making major moves when it comes to how we experience the world.

They recently revealed their augmented reality gear, which picks up real life objects and combines them with a virtual reality world.

The whole set includes goggles, a small controller, and a palm-sized computer that attaches at the waste. Check it out below.

You’d think that folks would be excited about new developments in technology. But of course, the Internet has no shame and people took the time to clown the new gear for its look. Swipe through to peep the commentary.

