The #RuinAVideogameInOneWord Hashtag Has Already Tainted Some Of Your Childhood Favorites

Once Twitter gets ahold of something, there's no going back

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Nintendo Game Boy, 1989.

Source: Science & Society Picture Library / Getty

Every time a new hashtag makes its way through the waves of the Twittersphere, users do their best to be the best and the first for making whatever joke is at hand. The latest hashtag that has people talking is #RuinAVideoGameInOneWord, which is a variation of other tweets that have gotten people in their creative mode in the past. “Ruin ____ In One Word” is always a big hit on the internet, and this time was definitely no different. As far as video games go, whether its making the name of the game super inappropriate or just changing the entire meaning of the once fun adventure, nothing is off limits.

Check out some of the funniest #RuinAVideoGameInOneWord tweets on the next few pages.

 

 

Photos