Jhené Aiko Talks About Why She Wanted To Release Her New Poetry Book, ‘2Fish’

"I know I am not alone in my suffering"

The third installment of Jhené Aiko‘s M.A.P. project is available today, and it’s a poetry book titled 2Fish.

Earlier this year, Aiko shared a touching message with fans, detailing the creative process and inspiration behind M.A.P. (movie, album, and poetry book.) Each installment drew upon her experiences and journey towards healing after the loss of her brother Miyagi, who passed away in 2012.

2Fish is a collection of poems and short stories written by Aiko, which have been adapted from journals she’s kept since she was super young, starting at as little as 12 years old. In the book, she describes her journey through life as ‘Penny,’ a young girl who is seen through the eyes of her grandfather. Aiko has described her alter ego Penny as someone who represents her “purest, most authentic form.”

The entire project was created as a means to be a source of comfort for those who are looking to share their own personal journeys–which is why she decided to share hers. Jhené described, “Writing poetry has always been a form of therapy for me and has helped me get through difficult situations. When no one else understands, out journals can understand.”

