Here’s A Recap Of Everything That Happened In 2017! [VIDEO]

A lot happened in 2017! A whole lot. Check out the video above. Here’s a recap:

BIRTHS

Jay-Z and Beyonce welcomed their twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko welcomed Kenzo Kash Hart into the world.

DEATHS

WorldStarHipHop founder Q died at 43 from health issues.

Legendary drummer Clyde Stubblefield died at 73 from kidney failure.

Rock and Roll legend Chuck Berry died at 90 from natural causes.

Legendary Blues musician James Cotton died at 81.

Singer and actress Joni Sledge died at 60 from natural causes.

Comedian and actor Charlie Murphy died at 57 from Leukemia.

Prodigy of Mobb Deep died at 42 from accidentally choking on an egg.

Prince’s drummer, John Blackwell Jr., died at 43.

Fresh Kid Ice of the 2 Live Crew died at 53.

Comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory died at 84.

Former NFL player and actor, Bernie Casey, died at 78.

Playboy founder, Hugh Hefner, died at 91 in Los Angeles.

59 people were killed and hundreds injured in a mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Rock & Roll legend Fats Domino died at 89.

Actor Robert Guillaume died at 89.

26 people were killed in a mass church shooting in Sutherland Springs, TX.

Earle Hyman, who played Cliff Huxtable’s dad on The Cosby Show, died at 91.

Rapper Lil Peep died at 21 from an accidental drug overdose.

Actor and singer Della Reese died at 86.

SCANDALS

Bill O’Reilly was fired from FOX News for sexual harassment.

R. Kelly accused of operating a sex cult for girls.

St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley found not guilty for killing Anthony Smith.

Terry Crews tweeted that he was sexually assaulted by a Hollywood exec.

Victims spoke out and accused Kevin Spacey of sexual crimes.

Multiple people came forward accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual crimes.

Victims spoke out and accused Russell Simmons of sexual crimes.

MUSIC

Jay-Z released his thirteenth studio album 4:44.

Cardi B’s song “Bodak Yellow” hits #1 on the Billboard Charts.

Chris Brown dropped a 45 song album “Heartbreak on a Full Moon.”

MOVIES

Get Out.

Detroit.

All Eyez On Me.

The Fate Of The Furious.

Dark Tower.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Justice League.

WEDDINGS & ENGAGEMENTS

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir.

Offset and Cardi B got engaged.

Serena Williams got married.

LeToya Luckett got married to Tommicus Walker in Austin, TX.

NATURAL DISASTERS

Hurricane Harvey.

Hurricane Maria.

Earthquake in Mexico.

SPORTS

The New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Golden State Warriors won the 2017 NBA Finals championship.

DONALD TRUMP

Donald Trump became President of the U.S.

Steph Curry turned down Donald Trump’s invitation to The White House.

LeBron James called Donald Trump a “bum” on Twitter.

Donald Trump called NFL players who took a knee “s.o.b.” and disrespectful.

Eminem came for Donald Trump at BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher.

Donald’s Trump Twitter account was deactivated by an employee for 11 min.

EVERYTHING ELSE

Rapper Kevin Gates got 30 months in prison for a gun charge.

Rapper NBA Youngboy was release from prison after serving 8 months.

Young Dolph got shot in Los Angeles after an altercation and survived.

O.J. Simpson was released from prison after serving 9 years.

Tom Joyner announced that he would be retiring from radio in 2 years.

Birdman got his platinum teeth removed.

Wendy Williams fainted on live TV from overheating.

Livario Ball and 2 other UCLA students were arrested in China for shoplifting.

Twitter changed character limit from 140 to 280 for everybody.

Meek Mill got 2-4 years in prison for probation violation.

50 Cent inked an 8 figure deal with Starz.

A terrorist attack involing a bom took place in New York City.

Yeah, that about covers it. See you all in 2018.

