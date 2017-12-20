Bernice Burgos Becomes A Grandma At 37

0 reads Leave a comment
Bernice had her daughter Ashley at the age of 15, and now her daughter Ashley, 21, is pregnant.
Bernice addressed folks who speculated about Ashley’s pregnancy on snapchat.
An Up Close & Personal Look At Drake’s New Chick Bernice Burgos
An Up Close & Personal Look At Drake’s New Chick Bernice Burgos
1. Drake and his latest boo Bernice Burgos were spotted relaxing by the hotel pool in Perth, Western Australia.Source:Splash 1 of 5
