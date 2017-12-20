Music
Home > Music

Too Much? Rapper Khia Drags Reginae Carter & Toya Wright

Did Khia go too far when she dragged Reginae Carter and Toya Wright for clapping back at her shady comments?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
'Girls Trip' Atlanta Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Khia claims she doesn’t typically read children, but she had time today to drag 19-year-old Reginae Carter. The My Neck, My Back rapper took aim at Toya and Reginae and boy oh boy did she unload on the mother/daughter duo on her Facebook Live show #TheQueensCourt.

Apparently it all started when Khia jokingly questioned who Toya’s current baby’s daddy is, spawning a shady reaction from Toya and Reginae, who later went live on Instagram to shade the “Thug Misses.”

“I just want to know who the baby daddy was,” Khia questioned “Cause Toya is still carrying the last name Wright. Once you get a divorce give that n*gga his last name. So, I was like Toya Wright. And, then I heard she was pregnant by another n*gga. Why is she pregnant by this other n*gga when she was married to Memphitz?”

Toya and Reginae responded by calling Khia her a one-hit wonder and a bum who sits on the Internet talking about other people all day. Reginae proclaimed she’s old enough to step into the beef and defend her mother and let loose on the rapper, calling her out for envying Trina.

“She’s obsessed with Trina. She mad she could never be the baddest! And, come on when was your last hit other than “My Neck and My Back,” Reginae said.

Perhaps Reginae, Toya and their grandmother (who apparently also had words for Khia) should have avoided stepping into the ring with Khia, because she unleashed a verbal lashing upon them on this week’s show.

Khia had some choice words for Toya’s parenting. “For the record, you gave that child too much control at a young age because you always had to tell her ‘Call yo daddy.’ That’s why Reginae think she run everything. But, we not buying it over here. She may run y’all because she’s y’all meal ticket, but we’re not buying it. We want you to be a mother to Reginae, stop being her friend.”

Good Lawd. The highlights, below:

RELATED STORIES:

WATCH: Toya Wright Had The Most Dramatic Gender Reveal Party Of All Time

Tamar Braxton Reveals Why She Ain’t Messing With Toya Wright

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 22 hours ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 24 hours ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 6 days ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 6 days ago
12.14.17
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 6 days ago
12.14.17
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 2 weeks ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 2 weeks ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 4 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 4 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 4 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Photos