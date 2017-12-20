Music
Home > Music

Rihanna Robs The MET Gala In ‘Ocean’s 8’ Trailer

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

The first visuals for Ocean’s 8 are here and our girl Rihanna is stealing the show. Literally. Ri Ri and her crew of professional thieves set their eyes on the blinged out neck of the fabulous and fictitious Daphne Kruger, played by Anne Hathaway.

Sandra Bullock stars as Danny Ocean’s (George Clooney) estranged sister in the all-female led sequel.

Our girl Rihanna owns the MET Gala and never has to rob it, but it’s fun to see her in such a bad a** role. Not to mention the ensemble cast is full of dope women.

Ocean’s 8 hits theaters June 8, 2018.

RELATED STORIES:

Rihanna Is Dropping New Lipsticks For Fenty Beauty Called ‘MatteMoiselle’

TRIED IT: #TeamBeautiful Tests Out Rihanna’s Stunna Lip Paint

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 22 hours ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 24 hours ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 6 days ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 6 days ago
12.14.17
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 6 days ago
12.14.17
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 2 weeks ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 2 weeks ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 4 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 4 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 4 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Photos