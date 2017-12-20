Is La La Anthony Doing Too Much With Her Sexy Photos? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

La La Anthony has reportedly decided not to cut hubby Carmelo Anthony loose just yet after he allegedly cheated on her and impregnated the woman he cheated with. According to Gary With Da Tea, La La know she’s in her best shape yet, and she’s flooding our Instagram feeds and Carmelo’s consciousness with her beauty.

But Gary With Da Tea thinks it’s a fruitless act to try and flaunt goodies for him. If he didn’t appreciate it when he was cheating, will he ever? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

