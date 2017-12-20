JahLion Sound Facilitates A Crazy Tuesday Turn-Up! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” stays lit behind the scenes, not just on the air! After JahLion facilitated a Tuesday Turn-Up, the energy was high, just in time for a call from Black Tony. He claimed to have gotten a voicemail about Christmas vacation from Beyonce Alowishus, and she straight-up calls him out on his lies.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Then, Black Tony was super upset, to the point of tears, about Gucci Mane, because he apparently has strep throat. Meanwhile, Rickey Smiley gets to teasing juicy. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in from this behind-the-scenes clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: JahLion Spins A Fire Birthday Mix For Gary With Da Tea! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: JahLion Honors Prodigy With Story Of Playing Mobb Deep In The Caribbean [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: JahLion Sound & DJ Nabs Celebrate The Real DJs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: