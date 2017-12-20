The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
JahLion Sound Facilitates A Crazy Tuesday Turn-Up! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” stays lit behind the scenes, not just on the air! After JahLion facilitated a Tuesday Turn-Up, the energy was high, just in time for a call from Black Tony. He claimed to have gotten a voicemail about Christmas vacation from Beyonce Alowishus, and she straight-up calls him out on his lies.

Then, Black Tony was super upset, to the point of tears, about Gucci Mane, because he apparently has strep throat. Meanwhile, Rickey Smiley gets to teasing juicy. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in from this behind-the-scenes clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

