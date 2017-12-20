Did Rick Ross Disrespect Toni Braxton In Latest Birdman Rant? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rick Ross is still at it with his crusade against Birdman, who has owed Lil Wayne money and kept his album tied up for what seems like an eternity. He took to social media to call out Birdman for his alleged outstanding payments on his Miami mansion, which he is reportedly being pressured to sell in order to cover his debts.

He says Birdman has been hiding the fact that he’s been broke for the last few years, and that he could have just come to him to ask for money. But in the process of making such he statement, Toni Braxton fans feel he has disrespected her. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

