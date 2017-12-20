The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Rick Ross Went To A New Level Of Petty For Latest Birdman Read [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Rick Ross hopped onto Snapchat to address recent reports that Birdman is having trouble paying for his mansion in Miami. He drew the conclusion, based on the reports, that Birdman has secretly been struggling all these years, and that’s why his friends Lil Wayneand DJ Khaled never received what is owed to them.

He even made a shout out to Birdman’s new boo, Toni Braxton, but it made a lot of folks wonder if he shouldn’t have just left her out of it. Click on the audio player to hear more from the hip-hop spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

