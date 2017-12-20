How Rick Ross Went To A New Level Of Petty For Latest Birdman Read [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rick Ross hopped onto Snapchat to address recent reports that Birdman is having trouble paying for his mansion in Miami. He drew the conclusion, based on the reports, that Birdman has secretly been struggling all these years, and that’s why his friends Lil Wayneand DJ Khaled never received what is owed to them.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He even made a shout out to Birdman’s new boo, Toni Braxton, but it made a lot of folks wonder if he shouldn’t have just left her out of it. Click on the audio player to hear more from the hip-hop spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Did Rick Ross Disrespect Toni Braxton In Latest Birdman Rant? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rick Ross Reprimands Birdman Some More For Not Paying Lil Wayne [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Da Brat Addressed Rick Ross’ Controversial Comments On Female Rappers [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: