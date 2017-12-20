Why Diddy Is Saying Too Much About Buying The Panthers [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The Carolina Panthers are going to up for sale at the end of the season, and Diddy has been very vocal about putting in his bid to own the team. Not only Diddy, but Steph Curry, Colin Kaepernick and others have stepped up to offer to put in as well. Meanwhile, Diddy is sounding off about all of his plans for the team.

Diddy’s enthusiasm is certainly warranted, but he is definitely saying too much! Click on the audio player to hear more from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

