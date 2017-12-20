The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Diddy Is Saying Too Much About Buying The Panthers [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

The Carolina Panthers are going to up for sale at the end of the season, and Diddy has been very vocal about putting in his bid to own the team. Not only Diddy, but Steph Curry, Colin Kaepernick and others have stepped up to offer to put in as well. Meanwhile, Diddy is sounding off about all of his plans for the team.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Diddy’s enthusiasm is certainly warranted, but he is definitely saying too much! Click on the audio player to hear more from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Diddy’s New Name Change Is Unfortunate [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Diddy’s “New” Song Shows How Timeless Biggie Really Is [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Diddy Says There Is Too Much “Cooning” Happening In Hip-Hop Lately [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

INSTADAILY: Rihanna, Diddy, Kylie Jenner & More Rock Out At Coachella

13 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: Rihanna, Diddy, Kylie Jenner & More Rock Out At Coachella

Continue reading INSTADAILY: Rihanna, Diddy, Kylie Jenner & More Rock Out At Coachella

INSTADAILY: Rihanna, Diddy, Kylie Jenner & More Rock Out At Coachella

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 22 hours ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 24 hours ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 6 days ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 6 days ago
12.14.17
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 6 days ago
12.14.17
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 2 weeks ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 2 weeks ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 4 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 4 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 4 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Photos