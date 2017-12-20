Jeezy On Being Embarrassed After Losing A Basketball Game Against Kids [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jeezy talks about being excited in the beginning of career by buying things. Now, his is motivated by his biggest accomplishment; being financially free and self-sustaining as he inks business deals and runs companies. Now, he explains, he owns a brand of liquor and his own bottled water. He also talks about throwing the first pitch for the St. Louis Cardinals, and that it was all bad despite the fact that he practiced all week. Jeezy explains why there’s more pressure to do things like that than to drop a dope 16 bars.

Jeezy talks about spending Thanksgiving at a group home. After dinner and everything, they played basketball and the kids beat him real bad! He laughs about making sure they didn’t post it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

