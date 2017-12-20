Charlottesville’s First Black Police Chief Resigns After Criticism Over Rally

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Charlottesville’s First Black Police Chief Resigns After Criticism Over Rally

Al Thomas was accused of a "slow-footed response."

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

The Neo-Nazi Charlottesville rally in August, which killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer, injured multiple people and carved another notch in Trump’s racist belt (in case you forgot, 45 said there are good people in a group of Nazis), has now resulted in the city’s first Black police chief resigning. Al Thomas, 50, said in a statement, “Nothing in my career has brought me more pride than serving as the police chief for the city of Charlottesville. I will be forever grateful for having had the opportunity to protect and serve a community I love so dearly.” His resignation is effective immediately.

The resignation is on the heels of an independent review of Thomas’ handling of the rally. In the review, U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy slammed Thomas for being “disappointingly passive” and his “slow-footed response.” In one blistering account, as the racists and counter protesters began to fight, Thomas allegedly said, “Let them fight, it will make it easier to declare an unlawful assembly.” According to the review, Thomas did not recall making the statement. In addition, Thomas was accused of deleting text messages that were vital to the investigation. Thomas denied this claim.

Al Thomas has been in law enforcement for nearly thirty years. He was appointed police chief of Charlottesville in April 2016.

According to NBC News, reactions to his resignation are  mixed. Some people have called for him to be fired. Others feel like he is getting an unfair amount of the blame.

SOURCE: NBC News

SEE ALSO:

Black Student Early Acceptance Applications Fall At University Of Virginia After Charlottesville

THEY HAVE A NAME: Honoring Those We Lost To Senseless Violence (PHOTOS)

30 photos Launch gallery

THEY HAVE A NAME: Honoring Those We Lost To Senseless Violence (PHOTOS)

Continue reading THEY HAVE A NAME: Honoring Those We Lost To Senseless Violence (PHOTOS)

THEY HAVE A NAME: Honoring Those We Lost To Senseless Violence (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 22 hours ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 24 hours ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 6 days ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 6 days ago
12.14.17
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 6 days ago
12.14.17
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 2 weeks ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 2 weeks ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 4 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 4 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 4 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Photos