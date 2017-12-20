JAY-Z STOPS HIS SHOW TO CELEBRATE A CANCER SURVIVOR [VIDEO]

Jay-Z’s 4:44 concert came to a screeching halt last night at the Orcale Arena in Oakland when he noticed a woman holding a sign that said she had beaten cancer not once … but TWICE read more

Jigga Man brought the young lady up on stage and thats when the real party began. see Jay-Z’z post below.

#JAYZ stops Oakland show to invite a lady on stage who held a sign that says she beat cancer twice. | #444Tour – Oakland, CA. via “fourleafcl0ver_”

Check out Jay-Z video and pictures below

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: