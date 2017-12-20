Music
Dingy Anchor Darya Folsom Gets Roasted By #BlackTwitter After Racist Comments About Diddy

"Even if you in a Benz, you still a n*gga in a coupe."

Written By: Nia Noelle

Pirelli Calendar 2018 Launch Gala

Source: Paul Zimmerman / Getty

Racism isn’t always as overt as a White officer gunning down a Black man in cold blood, sometimes it comes cloaked in the form of jest.

Kron4 News anchor Darya Folsom is facing backlash from #BlackTwitter after she giggled like ding-bat while a commentator, who called into her show, suggested Diddy was high and drunk in a video he posted on social media. In case you missed it, Diddy expressed his interest in becoming the first Black majority owner of an NFL team, which, naturally, sent White people into a panic. Instead of focusing on the sexual harassment controversy surrounding the Carolina Panthers current owner, Jerry Richardson, Folsom took aim at Diddy’s credentials.

While chuckling along with the caller’s ignorant comments, Darya dare posed the question, “What does Diddy do?” Two blinks for you Darya. Diddy is the multi-million dollar business mogul, whose musical influence has shaped hip-hop and R&B. The real question is, who are you and what is it exactly do you do?

We don’t actually care, because someone lied to you.

See, what we’re not going to do is continue to be disrespected by mediocre White women who’d rather use their heads for hat racks than their brains. Darya, consider yourself cancelled. You played yourself.

We’ll leave it the #BlackTwitter to finish her off.

RELATED STORIES:

#SecureTheLeague: Diddy & Steph Curry Express Interest In Buying The Carolina Panthers

Ciroc Boys: An Ode To Diddy & French Montana’s Bromance

