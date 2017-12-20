Black Tony Wants Rickey Smiley To Hook Him Up With Tamar Braxton [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads Leave a comment
Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley from his mom’s church-friend’s house. He goes on and on about all the things that she asks him to do for her, but Rickey Smiley cuts to the chase. After Black Tony comes clean about hooking up with her, he asks Rickey to help him upgrade! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Black Tony Thinks Gucci Mane’s Wife Is Atlanta’s New Mayor [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Shares His Favorite Part Of Rickey Smiley In “Friday After Next” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Black Tony Had To Fundraise Over $17,000 From Alabama [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- #WTFasho ALEX TREBEK: Jeopardy Host Makes Sexist Comment
- JEREMIH, TY DOLLA $IGN: Collab Complete
- Special K’s Top 5 Hottest Gifts You Can Order Off Of Amazon [EXCLUSIVE]
- SMH: Doug Jones Is Already Screwing Up
10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy
13 photos Launch gallery
10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy
1.1 of 13
2.2 of 13
3.3 of 13
4.4 of 13
5.5 of 13
6.6 of 13
7.7 of 13
8.8 of 13
9.9 of 13
10.10 of 13
11.11 of 13
12.12 of 13
13.13 of 13
comments – Add Yours