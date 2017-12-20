Black Tony Wants Rickey Smiley To Hook Him Up With Tamar Braxton [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley from his mom’s church-friend’s house. He goes on and on about all the things that she asks him to do for her, but Rickey Smiley cuts to the chase. After Black Tony comes clean about hooking up with her, he asks Rickey to help him upgrade! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

