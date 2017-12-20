The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Wants Rickey Smiley To Hook Him Up With Tamar Braxton [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley from his mom’s church-friend’s house. He goes on and on about all the things that she asks him to do for her, but Rickey Smiley cuts to the chase. After Black Tony comes clean about hooking up with her, he asks Rickey to help him upgrade! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Thinks Gucci Mane’s Wife Is Atlanta’s New Mayor [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Black Tony Shares His Favorite Part Of Rickey Smiley In “Friday After Next” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Black Tony Had To Fundraise Over $17,000 From Alabama [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

13 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

Continue reading 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

Tamar Braxton shows off her fit body on Instagram.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 22 hours ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 24 hours ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 6 days ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 6 days ago
12.14.17
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 6 days ago
12.14.17
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 2 weeks ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 2 weeks ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 4 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 4 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 4 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Photos