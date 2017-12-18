News
Into The Rafters: The Lakers Will Be Retiring Two Jerseys Tonight For Kobe Bryant

Different animal, same beast

Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers st

Source: GABRIEL BOUYS / Getty

Tonight, both jerseys worn by Kobe Bryant throughout his career, #8 and #24, will be retired tonight at The Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The Lakers play at home tonight against the Golden State Warriors, and the legendary players’ jerseys will be lifted into the rafters during halftime. Bryant will become the 10th player in Lakers history to have his number retired, joining Lakers legends such as Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Shaquille O’Neal.

 

According to statistics from NBA.com, The Black Mamba ranks as the Lakers all-time leader in regular season games played (1,346), points (33,643), three-pointers made (1,827), steals (1,944) and free throws made (8,378). He also owns the franchise playoff records for games played (220), points (5,640), three-pointers made (292) and free throws made (1,320).  Of course, he’s also making history by having two jerseys retired in his name, but as many pointed out, his “separate” careers with each jersey each make their own argument for being Hall of Fame-worthy.

Many Lakers legends–of course including Kobe–will be in the building tonight for the ceremony, while many wished him congratulations via Twitter and Instagram. Check out those well wishes below and tune in tonight at 10pm to see Kobe Bryant honored for his legendary career with The Los Angeles Lakers.

 

 

Photos