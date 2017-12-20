9 O'Clock News
Destiny’s Child Will Not Be Reuniting At Coachella

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
2000 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

Beyonce is performing at Coachella, but there will not be a Destiny’s Child reunion.

According to sources,  Beyoncé is NOT planning to bring Michelle WilliamsKelly RowlandLaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett on stage with her at Coachella.

 

