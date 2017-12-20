Feature Story
Beyonce Goes Wigless and Reveals Her Natural Hair!

Written By: Nia Noelle

We all know that Beyonce, like many other stars, wear lots of wigs and clip in hair pieces so their natural hair is often a mystery to the common public.

But Beyonce recently wear her all natural hair to present former NFL player Colin Kaepernick with the Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award.  But here’s the deal, nobody knew or thought it was Beyonce’s natural hair.  Her stylist, Neal Farinah, took to social media to let everyone know it was indeed the Queen Bey’s natural locs.

Of course the social media trolls were out for judgment and arguing weather or not it was Beyonce’s natural hair.  And you know Beyonce’s mom Tina had to chime in and speak for her daughter since The Queen Bey rarely speaks.

Weight in…. do you think these beautiful locs are all real?

Photos