Rick Ross Trolls Birdman on IG For Losing His Miami Mansion

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Rick Ross Trolls Birdman on IG For Losing His Miami Mansion

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings in Philadelphia - November 13, 2017

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Via | COMPLEX

Rick Ross is going to constantly remind Birdman about his money problems and legal situation with Lil Wayne until he pays up.

The latest jab comes from Renzel’s Snapchat, responding to an AllHipHop report (via The Blast) that Birdman is selling his Miami mansion on Palm Island. Stunna bought the 19,000 sq. ft. mansion for $14.5 million in 2012, which was once owned by former Rockstar Energy CEO Russell Weiner and Scott Storch.

From the desk of #RickRoss #birdman

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

READ MORE

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 22 hours ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 24 hours ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 6 days ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 6 days ago
12.14.17
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 6 days ago
12.14.17
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 2 weeks ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 2 weeks ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 4 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 4 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 4 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Photos