Rick Ross Trolls Birdman on IG For Losing His Miami Mansion

Via | COMPLEX

Rick Ross is going to constantly remind Birdman about his money problems and legal situation with Lil Wayne until he pays up.

The latest jab comes from Renzel’s Snapchat, responding to an AllHipHop report (via The Blast) that Birdman is selling his Miami mansion on Palm Island. Stunna bought the 19,000 sq. ft. mansion for $14.5 million in 2012, which was once owned by former Rockstar Energy CEO Russell Weiner and Scott Storch.

From the desk of #RickRoss #birdman A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Dec 18, 2017 at 7:05am PST

