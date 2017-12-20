Music
Home > Music

Ex-Wife Of Late NBA Player Lorenzen Wright Arrested For His Murder

Sherra Wright was arrested and charged with the murder of Lorenzen Wright seven years after his death.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Atlanta Hawks v Charlotte Hornets

Source: The Sporting News / Getty

The ex-wife of the late NBA player Lorenzen Wright was arrested and charged with his murder seven years after his death. Riverside County police reportedly arrested Sherra Wright on a fugitive from justice warrant on Friday night.

According to ESPN, Wright’s decomposed body was found, with multiple gunshot wounds, in a Suburban on July 28, 2010, 10 days after the athlete went missing. The case remained one of Memphis’ most high-profile unsolved cases.

Police recently found the murder weapon, near Walnut, Mississippi, which has been pivotal in the case.

A man by the name of Billy R. Turner was arrested on December 5 and charged with first-degree murder. Sherra Wright and Turner allegedly conspired to murder Lorenzen, a release from the Shelby County District Attorney’s office reports.

Turner and Wright first attempted to murder Lorenzen Wright between April and July 2010 and acted with an unnamed co-conspirator.

Sherra reportedly received $1 million life from Lorenzen’s life insurance policy. Read the full report, here.

RELATED STORIES:

Husband Charged With Murdering His Wife After Facebook Post About Her Financial Success

Two Suspects Arrested In The Murder Of Rapper Chinx Drugz

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 22 hours ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 24 hours ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 6 days ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 6 days ago
12.14.17
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 6 days ago
12.14.17
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 2 weeks ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 2 weeks ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 4 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 4 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 4 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Photos