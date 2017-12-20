Brandon Smiley Tries To Keep It Together During Rickey Smiley’s Ghetto Christmas Poem [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey Smiley and his son, Brandon, sat down to deliver us a festive, ghetto Christmas poem about the night before Christmas. Rickey paints a hilarious and ratchet picture of a family’s time together on Christmas eve. Meanwhile, Brandon listens intently and tries his best not to completely fall a part into a fit of giggles.

Check out this exclusive video to see the hilarity ensue in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

