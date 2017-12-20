The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Nicki Minaj Is Right: Why White Rappers Are Winning On The Charts [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to comment on the top 10 rap songs on the U.S. iTunes chart. She pointed out the fact that it’s “a great time to be a white rapper, huh?” And well, she’s right. At the time of her post, Post Malone, G-Eazy, Machine Gun Kelly, Eminem and Macklemore had the majority of the top 10 covered.

Despite the inevitable backlash Nicki received, she isn’t being petty. She’s commenting on a very real truth about the politics of the music industry, and how race relates to the branding and marketing of music. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

