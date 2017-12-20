The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jeezy On Going From Reckless Rapper To Business Mogul [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Jeezy came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” He talked about performing at the halftime show for the Atlanta Hawks, and how crazy it is to see his snowman logo on their jerseys. He talks about making moves that allow him to continue to evolve, and maintaining his integrity through all the trials and tribulations. Jeezy marvels at the experience of inviting people to come eat at his restaurants to eat now. He discusses the fact that now when he does business people have to “talk to me now,” because of businesses he owns or has invested in.

Jeezy also talks about looking super young after major changes in eating habits, working out, and drinking enough water. He also talks about the difficulty of going vegan and not eating meat anymore. He recalls being reckless when he first came out, and realizing that it’s easier to maintain and better yourself once you get the knowledge on how your body works. Jeezy also talks about looking at people like Oprah and Mark Cuban and realizing he has the same amount of hours in a day as them. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos