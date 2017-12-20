SMH: Doug Jones Is Already Screwing Up

Not even a week after Doug Jones‘ historic win in Alabama, he is already putting his foot in his mouth.

In an interview with CNN, the Senator-elect from Alabama said that people should move on from Donald Trump‘s sexual assault allegations. He also doesn’t believe President Trump should resign, regardless of 13 different women accusing him of sexual harassment — Mr. Jones wants us to “move on.” Doug told Jake Tapper about Trump’s allegations, “Those allegations were made before the election, and so people had an opportunity to judge before that election.” He also added, “I think we need to move on and not get distracted by those issues. Let’s get on with the real issues that are facing people of this country right now.” Damn Doug, we were rooting for you. Watch the clip below:

Sen.-elect Doug Jones of Alabama doesn’t join the several Senate Democrats calling for President Trump to step down: “I think we need to move on and not get distracted by those issues … I don’t think the President ought to resign right now” #CNNSOTU https://t.co/EAY9mhL1QI — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 17, 2017

What is most disturbing about Doug’s comments is that his win was because of Black voters who were motivated by the allegations against Roy Moore. Imagine if the people who voted Jones into office simply “moved on” and decided to focus on “real issues.” Furthermore, how are sexual assault, pedophilia and women (and men) being abused in the workplace not “real issues”? Al Franken and John Conyers resigned, Bill Clinton was impeached — why does 45 get a pass?

Twitter was not happy. See below:

Here comes the bait and switch. How many times do Afrikan ppl have 2 get played like this b4 we learn? Doug Jones views sexual assault as a distraction from 'real issues' https://t.co/aQKxsEhJLN via @thinkprogress — Malaika H. Kambon (@serious2020) December 18, 2017

MFW I heard #DougJones telling us to move on from Trump sexual harrassment allegations pic.twitter.com/tHMV04K2gC — Brittany (@brittvani) December 18, 2017

. @GDouglasJones remember those black women who elected you? This is not how you pay them back! Doug jones says Congress should “move on” from Trump sexual misconduct allegations https://t.co/cGIcQuaC7v — Alison Chevalier 🗽 (@A__Chevalier) December 18, 2017

I do not agree with Doug Jones. Sexual assault is disgusting and it IS an issue. Trump needs to pay for his indiscretions!!! It's not a closed matter!!! — Chele (@MicheleDiane8) December 18, 2017

Is Doug Jones sick? What’s wrong with him? Would this be his response if his daughter or wife were involved? How insensitive he be toward victims of sexual assault? Move on to pretending that assault isn’t a crime? Unnerving! — Emm Boyce (@boyce_emm) December 18, 2017

On Tuesday I was ecstatic @GDouglasJones won in AL, but this "move on" statement is incredibly ignorant and dismissive of anyone who has been forced to face sexual harassment, including those in AL. Paint me disappointed #DougJones — Chris Salley (@csall123) December 18, 2017

Let’s hope Doug Jones won’t continue to disappoint us in the future. There are already rumors that he will vote with Republicans on many issues.

SOURCE: CNN

SEE ALSO:

Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?

President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: