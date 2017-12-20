SMH: Doug Jones Is Already Screwing Up

The Senator-elect from the state of Alabama made some bizarre comments about sexual harassment.

Not even a week after Doug Jones‘ historic win in Alabama, he is already putting his foot in his mouth.

In an interview with CNN, the Senator-elect from Alabama said that people should move on from Donald Trump‘s sexual assault allegations. He also doesn’t believe President Trump should resign, regardless of 13 different women accusing him of sexual harassment — Mr. Jones wants us to “move on.” Doug told Jake Tapper about Trump’s allegations, “Those allegations were made before the election, and so people had an opportunity to judge before that election.” He also added, “I think we need to move on and not get distracted by those issues. Let’s get on with the real issues that are facing people of this country right now.” Damn Doug, we were rooting for you. Watch the clip below:

What is most disturbing about Doug’s comments is that his win was because of Black voters who were motivated by the allegations against Roy Moore. Imagine if the people who voted Jones into office simply “moved on” and decided to focus on “real issues.” Furthermore, how are sexual assault, pedophilia and women (and men) being abused in the workplace not “real issues”? Al Franken and John Conyers resigned, Bill Clinton was impeached — why does 45 get a pass?

Twitter was not happy. See below:

Let’s hope Doug Jones won’t continue to disappoint us in the future. There are already rumors that he will vote with Republicans on many issues.

