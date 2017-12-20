TAVIS SMILEY TELLS “GMA” THAT “PBS” MADE A HUGE BOO BOO!! [VIDEO]

Talk-show host Tavis Smiley defended himself again against sexual harassment allegations today on “Good Morning America” during an exclusive interview, saying, “PBS made a huge mistake here.”

During “GMA” today, Smiley, 53, reiterated that “I’ve never groped, I’ve never coerced” women into sexual relations on his staff “in 30 years over six different networks.” see video below

A PBS spokesperson added, “PBS engaged an outside law firm to conduct an investigation immediately after learning of troubling allegations regarding Mr. Smiley. This investigation included interviews with witnesses as well as with Mr. Smiley. The inquiry uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS, and the totality of this information led to today’s decision.” Read more here

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: