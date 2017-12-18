EX-WIFE OF FORMER NBA PLAYER LORENZAN WRIGHT CHARGED IN HIS MURDER

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

EX-WIFE OF FORMER NBA PLAYER LORENZAN WRIGHT CHARGED IN HIS MURDER

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 23 hours ago
5 reads
Leave a comment
Grizzlies v Spurs

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

According to a story on ESPN, the ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been charged with first-degree murder in his death more than seven years ago.

Wright’s decomposing body was found in in a field near some woods at the height of summer, complicating the investigation because evidence had likely deteriorated in the heat. An autopsy report showed bullet fragments were lodged in Wright’s skull, chest and right forearm, on July 28, 2010. This was just 10 days after the 34-year-old Lorenzen Wright’s mother reported him missing.

Sherra Wright received $1 million from her ex-husband’s life insurance policy. She agreed to a settlement in 2014 in a court dispute over how she spent the insurance money, meant to benefit their six children, The Commercial Appeal has reported.

Check out the video below.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 5 days ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 5 days ago
12.14.17
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 5 days ago
12.14.17
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 2 weeks ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 2 weeks ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 4 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 4 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 4 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 4 weeks ago
11.20.17
Photos