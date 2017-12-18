EX-WIFE OF FORMER NBA PLAYER LORENZAN WRIGHT CHARGED IN HIS MURDER

According to a story on ESPN, the ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been charged with first-degree murder in his death more than seven years ago.

Wright’s decomposing body was found in in a field near some woods at the height of summer, complicating the investigation because evidence had likely deteriorated in the heat. An autopsy report showed bullet fragments were lodged in Wright’s skull, chest and right forearm, on July 28, 2010. This was just 10 days after the 34-year-old Lorenzen Wright’s mother reported him missing.

Sherra Wright received $1 million from her ex-husband’s life insurance policy. She agreed to a settlement in 2014 in a court dispute over how she spent the insurance money, meant to benefit their six children, The Commercial Appeal has reported.

