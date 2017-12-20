P. Diddy Wants To Make NFL History [VIDEO]

Here’s a NFL history lesson 2017: Did you know in the history of the NFL, a league that is comprised of 70% African Americans, has never had an African American majority owner?

Well Hip Hop mogul Sean Jean Combs AKA “P. Diddy” wants to change that, as news is being bantered about that the Carolina Panthers will be up for sale after this season.

P. Diddy’s Instagram post say’s

Attention to the Carolina PANTHERS!! ATTENTION NFL! This is a chance to make history!!! There are NO AFRICAN AMERICAN MAJORITY OWNERS IN THE NFL!!!! I WOULD LIKE TO BUY THE CAROLINA PANTHERS!!! Let’s GOOOOOOO!!!!! Spread the word. Tell the world! No joke.



