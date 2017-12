We all do crazy things as kids and often times it results in us getting stuck in places we don’t belong. For one poor little tot, the place he didn’t belong was a claw machine his family rented for the holidays.

Y’all. My cousin’s kid climbed up the claw machine at our family Christmas and we had to call 911 pic.twitter.com/LnWsaiZVmp — Macy Hollingsed (@macyhollingsed) December 17, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

He’s okay and I’m sure he learned his lesson about climbing into enclosed cases.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: