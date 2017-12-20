TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle In Time” Cover

“A Wrinkle In Time” stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Storm Reid cover TIME Magazine’s December 25th double issue and it might just be their most diverse cover yet.

In the article, director Ava DuVernay discussed why it took 54 years to turn the book into a movie. “Women directors, we’re not getting people just saying, ‘Hey, let’s talk about this $100 million sci-fi epic,’” she says.

