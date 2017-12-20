Feature Story
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A Work Of Art

The universe just got more stylish.

Written By: Nia Noelle

USA Filme 1977

Source: ullstein bild / Getty

Gabriel Dishaw is one artist combining fashion with a galaxy far, far away.

He came up with the fresh idea to turn vintage Louis Vuitton bags into sculptures of Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, and Stormtrooper. Check out one piece below.

 

“My love of sci-fi and all things Star Wars has significantly influenced my creature and figurative sculptures,” Dishaw said in a blogpost for his website. “I’m constantly looking for new ways to use old materials, showcasing them in a new light that is of interest to me.”

You can swipe through to see more of Dishaw’s amazing work.

