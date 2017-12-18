Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

LOL: Black Folks Can Turn Anything Into A Gospel Song

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted December 18, 2017
0 reads
Leave a comment
Cropped view of black man in church choir robe

Source: kali9 / Getty

It’s not that Black folks are better than everyone else when it comes to singing, but it’s something out the way Black singers put their soul, draws and foot in every note that they sing.

Imagine if a worship leader auditioned for an insurance commercial. Shoutout to @KevonCarter for giving us a hilarious visualization of what that would be like.

😂😂😂😂

A post shared by Lexi Allen (@lexitelevision) on

 

Hit the flip for more times Black folks gospelized songs that sometimes didn’t even call for that. They can sing though.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 5 days ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 5 days ago
12.14.17
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 5 days ago
12.14.17
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 2 weeks ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 2 weeks ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 4 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 4 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 4 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 4 weeks ago
11.20.17
Photos