Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Dolo: 6 Surprisingly Fun Things To Do If You’re Spending Christmas Alone

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted December 18, 2017
0 reads
Leave a comment

Sometimes due to circumstances beyond your control, spending Christmas with your family is just not an option this year.

The holiday feels will definitely try to creep in and make you feel like you can’t enjoy the holiday without the company of your loved ones. But quite the contrary. There are lots of fun ways to keep the yuletide vibes going while spending Christmas alone.

Take A Road Trip To A Place You’ve Never Been Before

Nothing beats hitting the open wide roads and exploring new territory.

Hit the flip for more solo dolo holiday ideas.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 5 days ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 5 days ago
12.14.17
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 5 days ago
12.14.17
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 2 weeks ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 2 weeks ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 4 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 4 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 4 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 4 weeks ago
11.20.17
Photos