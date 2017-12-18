2 Chainz Clowns Walmart For Dabbin’ Santa Christmas Sweater Rip-Off

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

2 Chainz Clowns Walmart For Dabbin’ Santa Christmas Sweater Rip-Off

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted December 18, 2017
0 reads
Leave a comment
def jam Christmas Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Every Christmas season, 2 Chainz taps into his holiday spirit and delivers a line of holiday-themed merch ranging from sweaters to beanies. One of the most popular items, the Dabbin’ Santa Christmas Sweater, has the Pretty Girls Like Trap Music rapper a little heated.

On Thursday (December 14), he took to Instagram to share a screenshot of Walmart’s website, which clearly shows a rip-off of the Dabbin’ Christmas Santa on a variety of sweatshirts and hoodies.

“Oooh nooo someone please tell Walmart that they didn’t get permission to use this patent or likeness in anyway,” he wrote. “We use this sweater this time of year to spread togetherness and also give back to those who are less fortunate or not able to provide for their families at the time …

READ MORE

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 5 days ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 5 days ago
12.14.17
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 5 days ago
12.14.17
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 2 weeks ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 2 weeks ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 4 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 4 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 4 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 4 weeks ago
11.20.17
Photos