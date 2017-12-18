2 Chainz Clowns Walmart For Dabbin’ Santa Christmas Sweater Rip-Off

Via | HotNewHipHop

Every Christmas season, 2 Chainz taps into his holiday spirit and delivers a line of holiday-themed merch ranging from sweaters to beanies. One of the most popular items, the Dabbin’ Santa Christmas Sweater, has the Pretty Girls Like Trap Music rapper a little heated.

On Thursday (December 14), he took to Instagram to share a screenshot of Walmart’s website, which clearly shows a rip-off of the Dabbin’ Christmas Santa on a variety of sweatshirts and hoodies.

“Oooh nooo someone please tell Walmart that they didn’t get permission to use this patent or likeness in anyway,” he wrote. “We use this sweater this time of year to spread togetherness and also give back to those who are less fortunate or not able to provide for their families at the time …

