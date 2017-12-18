Nelly Vows To Sue Rape Accuser

9 O'Clock News
Nelly Vows To Sue Rape Accuser

Posted December 18, 2017
AUBURN, WA – The moment a person is accused of sexual assault, their reputation is automatically soured — guilty or not. Nelly, the recent subject of an alleged rape case, plans to sue the woman who accused him of the crime to not only clear his name but also help sexual assault victims.

The “Hot In Herre” rapper’s attorney Scott Rosenblum told TMZ, “Nelly has suffered very real damage to his reputation. He has incurred economic loss and painfully has watched his family suffer. As a result Nelly is planning to proceed with litigation as the first step in restoring his reputation.”

He added, “This type of reckless false allegation cannot be tolerated as it is an affront to the real survivors of sexual assault.”

The 42-year-old rap vet was accused of sexual assault by a 21-year-old Seattle woman on October 7. She claimed the incident happened on a tour bus that was parked in a Walmart parking lot in Auburn, Washington.

Photos