Psychic Wayne Prepares A Woman For Hard Work Required To Reach Her Dreams [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted December 18, 2017
Psychic Wayne was in the morning show studio answering questions and giving advice to listeners! He gave some advice about financial success, career decisions and major decisions about moving cities. Then, Rickey Smiley has something to communicate from his spirit as well. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

