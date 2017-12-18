The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Black Tony Got Locked Into His Mom’s Attic [EXCLUSIVE]

December 18, 2017
When Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley, he was stuck in the attic. He says his cousin and him got into an argument while they were playing video games, and it ended with him getting locked in! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

