Black Tony Thinks Gucci Mane's Wife Is Atlanta's New Mayor [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted December 18, 2017
When Black Tony was asked why he never comes to work, he said that Rickey Smiley is too negative all the time. He says Rickey needs to stop complaining constantly. Then, he reveals his mission to be a role model for kids, and his excitement about the results of Atlanta's mayoral race- but he's got some of the facts confused. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show."

Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos