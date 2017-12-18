These Date-Ditching Excuses Are Proof Some People Just Want To Be Alone

They order their steak well done. No other excuse needed #2ExcusesToDitchADate — Bensworld (@Benie_ben) December 14, 2017

Hit the flip to see what other not-so-great reasons Twitter came up with for ditching a date. Movies, food choice, and animals seem to be at the top of everyone’s lists.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: