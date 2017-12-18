Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

These Date-Ditching Excuses Are Proof Some People Just Want To Be Alone

Are these good enough reasons to get up out of there?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted December 18, 2017
5 reads
Leave a comment

Hit the flip to see what other not-so-great reasons Twitter came up with for ditching a date. Movies, food choice, and animals seem to be at the top of everyone’s lists.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 5 days ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 5 days ago
12.14.17
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 5 days ago
12.14.17
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 2 weeks ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 2 weeks ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 4 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 4 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 4 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 4 weeks ago
11.20.17
Photos