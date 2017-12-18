The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is The Original Oreo Flavor Too Perfect To Remix? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted December 18, 2017
Ever so often, the brands behind your favorite snacks allow fans to vote for some new, unique flavors to hit the shelves. Lays does this ever so often, producing flavors like the 2017 winners: Crispy Taco, Everything Bagel, and Fried Green Tomato. Oreo did just that recently, and now, the voting has closed and the flavors have been chosen.

Admittedly, a Cherry Coke flavored Oreo sounds a little crazy. But is that because regular Oreos are such a classic cookie? Click on the audio player to hear more in this fiunny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos