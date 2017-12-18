Is The Original Oreo Flavor Too Perfect To Remix? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ever so often, the brands behind your favorite snacks allow fans to vote for some new, unique flavors to hit the shelves. Lays does this ever so often, producing flavors like the 2017 winners: Crispy Taco, Everything Bagel, and Fried Green Tomato. Oreo did just that recently, and now, the voting has closed and the flavors have been chosen.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Admittedly, a Cherry Coke flavored Oreo sounds a little crazy. But is that because regular Oreos are such a classic cookie? Click on the audio player to hear more in this fiunny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Psychic Wayne Says There’s More To The Story Of Omarosa Getting Fired [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tyrese On Being Falsely “Accused Of Being Bi-Polar” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Was R. Kelly’s Home Burglarized Because He Didn’t Pay Employees? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: