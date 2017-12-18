The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Headkrack’s First Impressions Of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted December 18, 2017
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is in theaters this weekend, which hardcore fans already know. Headkrack, true to his movie buff ways, already got a chance to see the film, and he is all prepared with his thoughts on it- without spoilers, of course.

Headkrack, for the most part, says he was hear for the film and the journey it takes all the characters through. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos